WATCH: MS Dhoni Turns Technician at Post-match Ceremony

Chennai Super Kings’ talismanic skipper MS Dhoni is literally revered at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni’s emotional connection with CSK’s passionate fan base is visible whenever the four-time champions play at their home ground. This was the case during Sunday’s match as well when Chennai hosted Kolkata Knight Riders for a crucial IPL fixture. Although Chennai lost the match, fans were still cheering loudly for Dhoni after the match.

In fact, when Dhoni went up to commentator Simon Doull at the post-match ceremony, he could hardly hear Doull’s voice and the CSK skipper was left in splits. Dhoni first signalled that he couldn’t hear a word and then tried to increase the volume of the speaker himself.

Now, a video of the same has surfaced on Twitter. The video shows Dhoni’s presence of mind and his great sense of humour.

It seems that Dhoni was in a jolly mood despite his team’s disappointing loss. The legendary skipper is known for having a calm, stoic demeanour which helps the team get through most tense situations.

After their final league fixture at their home ground, the CSK squad was seen doing a lap of honour to acknowledge the support of their fans.

The players applauded the thousands of fans who had stayed back, despite the six-wicket loss to KKR. CSK players threw team memorabilia into the stands and their heartfelt gesture was appreciated by everyone.

Such is Dhoni’s craze that even batting legend Sunil Gavaskar asked him to sign his shirt with a marker.

In the match, Chennai Super Kings could not put up a competitive score due to the disciplined bowling effort of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Spin-duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy restricted Chennai’s batters on the turning pitch of Chepauk stadium. Narine in particular was quite impressive as he roared back to form with a quality spell.

The West Indies spinner removed both Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali in impressive fashion. Chennai could only manage 144 runs in the first innings, which could have proved to be a tricky total to chase. However, Kolkata skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh scored brilliant half-centuries to take their team over the line.

Chennai Super Kings are still the favourites to finish in the top 2. They will take on Delhi Capitals in their last league game on May 20.