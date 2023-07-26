Watch: MS Dhoni Spotted Driving a Vintage Luxury Car in Ranchi; Video Goes Viral

Legendary India captain MS Dhoni loves collecting cars and bikes. A video of his gigantic garage in Ranchi shared by Venkatesh Prasad recently went viral which the former India fast bowler said could be called a ‘showroom’ of sorts considering the number of cars and bikes he has amassed over the years.

Now, a fresh video has emerged of the Chennai Super Kings captain driving a vintage car on the roads of Ranchi.

Watch the video below:

Earlier in July, Prasad visited Dhoni’s house in Ranchi and gave his followers a peek into the two-time world cup winning captain’s garage.

“One of the craziest passion i (sic) have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni," Prasad posted on Twitter.

“Bike showroom ho sakta hay yeh (This could be a showroom for bikes). Someone needs to have a hell of a lot of passion to have something else, I’m telling you," he said in the clip while soaking in the view.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, over a year after last playing an international match for India - the semifinal clash of the 2019 ODI World Cup vs New Zealand in England.

He remains the only captain to have on all three ICC white-ball titles including the 2008 World T20, 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Dhoni though continues playing IPL where he leads Chennai Super Kings.