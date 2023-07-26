Watch: MS Dhoni Spotted Driving a Vintage Luxury Car in Ranchi; Video Goes Viral

Legendary India captain MS Dhoni loves collecting cars and bikes. A video of his gigantic garage in Ranchi shared by Venkatesh Prasad recently went viral which the former India fast bowler said could be called a ‘showroom’ of sorts considering the number of cars and bikes he has amassed over the years.
Now, a fresh video has emerged of the Chennai Super Kings captain driving a vintage car on the roads of Ranchi.
Watch the video below:
Earlier in July, Prasad visited Dhoni’s house in Ranchi and gave his followers a peek into the two-time world cup winning captain’s garage.
“One of the craziest passion i (sic) have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni," Prasad posted on Twitter.
“Bike showroom ho sakta hay yeh (This could be a showroom for bikes). Someone needs to have a hell of a lot of passion to have something else, I’m telling you," he said in the clip while soaking in the view.
Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, over a year after last playing an international match for India - the semifinal clash of the 2019 ODI World Cup vs New Zealand in England.
He remains the only captain to have on all three ICC white-ball titles including the 2008 World T20, 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.
Dhoni though continues playing IPL where he leads Chennai Super Kings.
Earlier this year, he led them to a record-equaling fifth IPL title when they defeated Gujarat Titans in a nail-biter in Ahmedabad.
There were speculations that Dhoni will retire after IPL 2023 but he has deferred the call, hinting a call on his future could be taken around the next players’ auction.