Mahendra Singh Dhoni failed to enthral the home fans at Chepauk in the Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League 2023 against Gujarat Titans. Dhoni, who is at the fag end of his career, entered the middle with loud cheers from the home fans at MA Chidambaram Stadium but Mohit Sharma cut short his stay.

Dhoni came out to bat in the penultimate over with the responsibility of giving a finishing touch to CSK’s innings but he failed on the big occasion. On the fifth ball of the over, Dhoni looked to smash it hard over cover but failed to find the elevation and got caught by opposition captain Hardik Pandya. It was Mohit Sharma, who flourished under Dhoni’s leadership in the past, took the crucial wicket for the Titans. Dhoni lasted only 2 balls for his 1 run, much to the disappointment of an adoring Chepauk crowd.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a crucial half-century for Chennai Super Kings on a tricky surface to help his team post a challenging 172 for 7 in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League.

After winning the toss, Gujarat Titans remained wicketless in the first half of the innings but they bounced back well in the second to take wickets at regular intervals. For the home team, Gaikwad was the best batter, scoring a superb 60 off 44 while the others could not make a substantial contribution. Conway was not his usual fluent self and struggled with his timing all through his innings and was dismissed for 40 in the end.

Pacer Mohammed Shami (2 for 28 in 4 overs) was the best bowler while Mohit Sharma (2/31) also picked up two wickets. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed scalped a wicket each and put pressure on the batters in the middle overs.

Towards the end, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali chipped in with cameos to put up 172/7 on the board.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 172/7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 60, Devon Conway 40; Mohd Shami 2-28, Mohit Sharma 2-31) against Gujarat Titans