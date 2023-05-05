Watch: Mumbai Indians Cricketers Receive Grand Welcome Ahead Of Chennai Super Kings Match

The two most successful sides in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings- are all set to meet in a monumental fixture on Saturday. It may be an away fixture for Mumbai but there was no dearth of excitement and craze to welcome the five-time champions in Chennai.

The official Twitter handle of the franchise shared a video in which the Mumbai cricketers can be seen receiving a grand reception upon their arrival. While Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma was welcomed with flowers, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan happily obliged fans with selfies. “Our boys have reached for El Classico 2.0," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Fans were quick to the comments section to wish Mumbai cricketers good luck ahead of the titanic encounter against Chennai.

The two teams have already met in the first leg of this season’s IPL and Chennai had emerged victorious in that contest by seven wickets. But a lot has changed since then. With five wins in 10 games, the MS Dhoni-led side right now occupy the third spot in the IPL 2023 standings. Chennai will head into the contest after remaining winless in their last three games. Mumbai, on the other hand, are currently enjoying a two-match unbeaten run. Mumbai, in their last match, downed Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Chasing a target of 200-plus in their last two matches, Mumbai produced scintillating batting to clinch victories. But Mumbai’s poor bowling will certainly be an area of huge concern for the team management. Mumbai kipper Rohit Sharma also opened up on his side’s abysmal bowling. “It is something that we need to look at, certain options we need to take in the middle overs, how to shut off overs. It’s been three or four games where we have conceded 200, so we need to find those options in the middle," Rohit said following the IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. After claiming five wins so far, Mumbai are placed in sixth position in the IPL 2023 standings.

