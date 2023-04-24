WATCH: Mumbai Indians Share Their 'Infinite Memories' of The Master Blaster as Sachin Tendulkar Turns 50

As the master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, turns 50, there seems to be a sense of elation across the nation, just as it used to be until a decade back when the little master walked out to bat.

And nowhere is the feeling stronger than in the master’s place of origin as the current crop of Mumbai Indians players wished the greatest batsman to ever take stance on his special day.

A video shared by the most successful IPL franchise captioned “One man, infinite memories", was a compilation of multiple players from the squad reminiscing about some of the most memorable innings’ of the master.

The players were handed a photograph of Tendulkar from the 2003 ICC World Cup game against Pakistan at the Centurion, in which he scored a game-winning 98, and they shared their memories related to one of the masters’ finest knocks.

MI allrounder shared a core memory as he said, “They used to be issues with the electricity supply in our village, so we installed a generator and watched that match".

Veteran Indian bowler Piyush Chawla said “The way Sachin Paaji batted that day, and those 98 runs was one of the best innings’ ever."

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan recollected “In this match, Sachin hit a six with a cut off Shoaib Akthar. That was a classic."

When handed the picture of Tendulkar celebrating the very first double ton in the history of ODI cricket, against South Africa in Gwalior, MI bowler Hrithik Shokeen said, “It was the first time somebody made 200 runs in ODI, so it was like, ‘even this can happen'".

Speaking about the moment that Tendulkar was carried on the shoulders of his teammates after actualising his life of winning the World Cup, MI batter Tilak Varma said “I started playing cricket after this game."

As the image from Tendulkar’s farewell test at the Whankede Stadium rolled up, Kishan said “This is such a special picture. When Sachin was walking from the dressing room and the public was going crazy for him".

Inevitably, as the image of the iconic Sharjah Desert Storm innings popped, the players couldn’t contain their emotions.

The video concluded with the players sending their best wishes to the master and thanking him for his services to the nation and the game.

