Watch: Munaf Patel Impressed With Kid's Bowling Action, Compares it to Rashid Khan

With cricket occupying a special place in the hearts of people, it is not quite surprising that there are many kids who dream of picking up the sport at a professional level. Back in the old days, many talents used to get unnoticed due to lack of adequate exposure. But now, with the emergence of social media, chances of recognising budding talents have increased a lot. Munaf Patel, a crucial member of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad, recently shared a video of a kid on Twitter. In the clip, the boy can be seen bowling in gully cricket. Impressed by the kid’s spin bowling, Patel wrote, “Kya talent he is bachhe main, Gajab Bowling karta he (What a talent this boy has. He bowls really well)." The former Indian pacer was quick to notice that the kid’s bowling action is quite similar to that of Afghanistan international Rashid Khan.

The location of the match is not quite certain but a Twitter user claimed that the video was shot long time back in Bangladesh.

Patel was a vital cog in India’s bowling attack during the 2011 ODI World Cup. With 11 scalps under his belt, Patel capped off the World Cup campaign as the third-highest wicket-taker for India. Impressed by his brilliant performance, the-then India bowling coach Eric Simons labelled Patel as the unsung hero of the Men in Blue’s World Cup triumph.

He announced his retirement from all formats of the game in 2018. Patel played his final international game against England in an ODI match in September 2011. The 40-year-old is now reportedly gearing up to play in the inaugural edition of the US Masters T10, which will take place in August this year. In the franchise-based tournament, Patel will reportedly ply his trade for New York Warriors, a team that is owned by two Indian-origin entrepreneurs– Preet Kamal and Gurmeet Singh.