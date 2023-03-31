WATCH: Narendra Modi Stadium Lightshow During IPL 2023, Ahmedabad Sky Lit Up by Drones

Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 31. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had big plans for the 16th edition of IPL, and after a star-studded ceremony, the apex cricket board lit up the Ahmedabad sky with a stunning drone show.

During the mid-innings break in the match between CSK and GT, the world’s biggest cricket stadium in the world, the Motera Stadium lit up as a drone show was organised by the BCCI.

The drones all came together to form the TATA IPL logo, followed by the figures of a bowler and then a batter striking the ball.

IPL’s official Twitter handle shared the video of the drone show which left fans impressed.

Watch:

Meanwhile talking about the match, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya had won the toss and he elected to bowl first.

His decision was proven right as Mohammed Shami got things underway with an early wicket of Devon Conway. While Ruturaj Gaikwad continued to smash the ball at will, the CSK opener didn’t get enough support from the other end as wickets continued to fall.

Gaikwad scored 92 runs, narrowly missing his century however he did notch his fastest-ever IPL fifty.

All the other batsmen from MS Dhoni’s side struggled to leave an impact and the Yellow Army somehow put up a fightworthy total of 178/7 in 20 overs.

Ruturaj was the leading run-getter at 92, but after him, Moeen Ali was the second-highest run-getter at 23, highlighting the struggles of CSK batters.

Shami, Rashid Khan, and Alzarri Joseph all got two scalps each, while Joshua Little also chipped in with a solitary dismissal.

In reply, the defending champions got off to a fiery start, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha stitched together a 37-run stand before the veteran batter departed.

Gill though continued his fine form and smashed a fifty against Chennai Super Kings but his innings was brought to an abrupt halt by Tushar Deshpande, who had earlier become the first-ever Impact player in IPL history.

