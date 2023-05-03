Watch: New Footage Sheds Light on What Led to Altercation Between Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 18-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2023, caught the headlines for the ill-tempered post-match altercation rather than the game itself.

RCB opted to bat first as the toss swung their way and managed to put up 126 runs on the board thanks to skipper Faf du Plessis 44 runs knock and Virat Kohli’s 31-run contribution.

Chasing the modest total, LSG succumbed under pressure as they were bowled out for 108 as the Bengaluru-based team took the points on the evening.

Probably infuriated by LSG’s celebration after their win over RCB in the previous encounter between the teams, Kohli was on a mission to give it back as he seemed animated throughout the evening.

The former Indian captain’s chatter and antics elicited a response from LSG’s Afghani player Naveen-ul-Haq before Kohli showed the 23-year-old the bottom of his shoe in a belittling gesture. But, thanks to the efforts of Amit Mishra and the umpire, the impending disaster seemed to have been quelled down.

But things took a turn for the worse after the completion of the game as an altercation broke out following the customary handshake. As the teams lined up to wish each other, Kohli and Naveen came face-to-face and were seen exchanging words before continuing to wish the opponents’.

Kyle Mayers was seen talking to Kohli before being pulled away by LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. As the RCB star seemed to be headed towards the dressing room, ushered by du Plessis, Naveen walked towards Kohli and made the situation worse.

As du Plessis and KL Rahul tried to diffuse the tension, Naveen was seen approaching Kohli to express his thoughts further, and that is when Gambhir intervened.

Despite the South African’s attempts to calm things down, Gambhir was seen confronting Kohli, in scenes reminiscent of their infamous tussle back in the 2013 edition of the IPL.

A report claims that Gambhir confronted Kohli for abusing the LSG players, who are like family to the Delhi-born left-hander, by his own admission. The report further said that Kohli hit back at Gambhir asking the 41-year-old to keep his family under control.

Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of their match fee citing a breach of the IPL code of conduct, while Naveen was slapped with a fine of 50 per cent of his match fee.

