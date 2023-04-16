WATCH: Nitish Rana and Hrithik Shokeen Get Involved in Heated Altercation During MI vs KKR Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana got involved in a heated altercation with Mumbai Indians spinner Hrithik Shokeen during the Indian Premier League match on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium. It was a shocking incident as the two players represented the same team in the domestic circuit - Delhi. The duo shared some heated words after the MI spinner dismissed the KKR captain.

While reportedly the duo is not on talking terms even in the Delhi dressing room.

It was the first ball of ninth over and Rana went for a big shot but failed to get the desired elevation and was caught by Ramandeep Singh. Rana was taking the long walk back towards the pavilion and said something to which Shokeen gave him a send-off and the KKR got irked with it which started the heated altercation. Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav and senior spinner Piyush Chawla came in between and tried to calm Rana down who was dismissed for 5.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar was named MI captain in absence of Rohit Sharma who missed out due to a stomach bug. While the Mumbai-based franchise finally handed the debut cap to Arjun Tendulkar who they first bought during IPL 2021 auction. Arjun is the son of legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who is also the team mentor of Mumbai Indians.

While Surya won the toss and elected to bowl first against KKR.

“Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes on to the bat nicely later. Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show," Surya said at the toss.

While Nitish was happy to bat first at Wankhede and said that the ball might turn in the second half of the match.

We were going to bat first anyways. The mood in the dressing room is good, need to improve our bowling. We believe we can chase 200-210. The ball might turn in the second innings I think. One player can’t win you a tournament, it’s a team sport. It’s good for us, that everyone is scoring runs. We’ll target to score around 180 on this wicket, we are playing with the same team.

