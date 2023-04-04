Watch: Pakistan Cricketer Usama Mir Blasts Five Sixes to Clobber 34 Runs in an Over

Usama Mir may not be a familiar face in international circuit yet, but he is certainly among the brightest stars of Pakistan domestic cricket. The 27-year-old has taken the internet by storm after scoring 34 runs in an over during the Ghani Ramzan Tourney 2023 recently.

Mir slammed five sixes and a four in an over while representing Ghani Institute of Cricket (GIC) against Karachi Warriors in the yearly domestic tournament. Mir, thanks to his destructive batting and swashbuckling style of playing, went on to blast 66 runs off just 20 deliveries in that encounter.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Advertisement

Mir’s power-packed performance guided GIC to a mammoth total of 236/6.

A video Mir’s entertaining innings has gone viral on social media with the Sialkot-born’ s onslaught becoming a big talking point.

This social media user felt that Mir is better than Pakistan’s prolific all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Advertisement

Appreciating Mir’s technique, this person wrote, “Wow powerful wrist."

Another Twitter user, however, felt that the Mir needs to improve his batting while facing pacers. “But he needs to improve his hitting against fast bowlers. He is so good against spinners we all know," the comment read.

Advertisement

This fan felt that Mir can very well emerge as Shadab’s backup in the Pakistan cricket team. “Can bowl leg-spin and can be used as a pinch hitter. Perfect backup of Shadab Khan," the tweet read.

In international cricket, Mir made his debut in January this year during the first ODI against New Zealand. Mir took 2/42 after completing his 10 overs in that game.

Advertisement

IPL 2023: Orange Cap List Updated Most Runs, Check here

Pakistan had clinched a six-wicket triumph against the Kiwis in that clash.

Overall, Mir has till now represented Pakistan thrice in ODIs. With four wickets to his name, Mir has a fine economy rate of 4.83 .

In first-class cricket, Mir has so far played 17 matches and has 28 wickets to his name.

He also came up with a fine bowling performance in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) final. Mir, who plies his trade for Multan Sultans, picked up three wickets in the summit clash after conceding 24 runs against Lahore Qalandars.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here