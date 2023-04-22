WATCH: Pandya Brothers, Hardik and Krunal Exchange Jerseys after GT Beat LSG in Thriller

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya were the stars for their teams as Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 7 runs in match number 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

In the first innings, Hardik Pandya promoted himself to number three and made 66 from 50balls with a strike tate of 132.00, hitting two fours and four sixes.

Krunal Pandya produced another masterclass with the ball, picking up two wickets and giving away just 16 runs, his quota of four overs.

After the end of the first innings, Krunal said that he had told his brother Hardik exactly what not to do.

“We were pulling our legs a bit. He told me before the game that I will go after you, I told him that the last time he went after me, I got him out so don’t repeat the mistake," Krunal said.

In the second innings, Krunal made run-a-ball 23 with the help of two fours and one six. Hardik bowled only one over, costing seven runs.

Luck was not with Lucknow as Gujarat stood tall at the end of the thrilling game, posting which the Pandya brothers exchanged jerseys.

Chasing 136 was looking like a walk in the park for Lucknow Super Giants. A wicketless power-play, captain KL Rahul well-set after making fifty, Gujarat Titans dropping two catches and needing 31 runs off 36 balls with nine wickets in hand, everything was literally going their way for a victory.

But Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmad picked two wickets each while Shami, despite not picking a wicket, played a crucial part in producing top-notch bowling on a slow pitch to successfully defend 135 and help Gujarat pull off a miraculous seven-run victory.

“Credit to the boys. We are a champion side, we won last year. You have to be satisfied with your results. The spirit and the atmosphere changed after getting wickets, that’s a very great feeling. A win like this can boost your confidence," Hardik said after the match.

