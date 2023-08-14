WATCH: Prasidh Krishna Returns From Injury With A Wicket in his 3rd Ball at the 2023 Maharaja Trophy

Prasidh Krishna returned to action after being out with injury for a long spell. The fast bowler came back to compete in the 2023 Maharaja Trophy which is organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Prasidh represented the Mysuru Warriors where he managed to bowl only two overs since the match was interrupted due to rain. Krishna managed to pick a wicket within the first over. He bowled two dot balls after which he managed to take the wicket of Hubli Tigers opening batter, Luvinth Sisodia where he was bowled out.

Prasidh suffered a major injury when his back suffered a stress fracture during India’s tour to Zimbabwe in August 2022. He was forced to miss the IPL 2023 as well where he Rajasthan Royals. He was also part of the Indian setup where he was looking to seal a starting spot in the side as well.

Krishna will look to get back to his best as he was busy with recovery and had taken part in practice games organised by the NCA. Similarly to Prasidh, Indian fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah also suffered a similar injury and will look for his insight as well in order to become fitter.

Prasidh made his mark initially with the Kolkata Knight Riders where he came in as a replacement for Kamlesh Nagarkoti and made his debut in the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).