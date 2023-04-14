WATCH: Preity Zinta's Reaction After Shubman Gill's Dismissal Goes Viral, Actress Gifts PBKS Jerseys to Fans

Preity Zinta was present at Mohali’s Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium for Punjab Kings’ match against Gujarat Titans, and even though Shikhar Dhawan’s side couldn’t win the match, the Bollywood actress’ reaction to Shubman Gill’s dismissal has gone viral on social media. After the match, Zinta was also seen distributing Punjab Kings jerseys among the fans.

While Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans pulled away with a convincing 6-wicket win in Mohali on Thursday, Shubman Gill played a key role in the victory, smashing an entertaining 67-run knock in just 49 balls, before his stay at the crease was ended abruptly by Sam Curran.

The Englishman who is Punjab’s most-expensive acquisition in the IPL, and also the most expensive pick in the IPL auction, castled Gill and the co-owner Preity Zinta couldn’t keep calm after the dismissal.

The Bollywood actress was elated after Gill’s departure and was seen celebrating the dismissal alongside fellow actors Arbaaz Khan and Sonu Sood.

While Gill’s wicket proved to be a key moment in the game, his teammate Rahul Tewatia sealed the Titans’ victory with a crucial boundary in the final over of the match.

Meanwhile, in another video doing the rounds on social media, the Punjab Kings co-owner can be seen distributing jerseys of her franchise among the fans.

Talking about the match, it was another batting collapse which cost the home side as they succumbed to a below-par total of 153 runs.

The defending champions chased down the required total with just a ball to spare. Mohit Sharma impressed on his Gujarat Titans debut, while all the bowlers got at least one wicket each.

With the win, Pandya’s side climbed to third place in the league standings with six points from 4 matches.

