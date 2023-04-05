WATCH: Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag Gears Up To Smash Sixes At His First Home Match In IPL

Rajasthan Royals kicked off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 journey on a sublime note after thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs. The Sanju Samson-led side will now aim to carry forward the momentum when they take the field against Punjab Kings tonight.

The IPL encounter between Rajasthan and Punjab is also going to be a momentous one for Riyan Parag. The Assam-born all-rounder is all set to take part in the fixture which is going to be the first-ever IPL game to be played in Riyan’s hometown- Guwahati.

Ahead of Wednesday’s much-awaited IPL affair, the Rajasthan-based franchise decided to mark Riyan’s homecoming in a special way. Rajasthan shared a video in which Riyan could be seen slamming a monstrous six in nets. “Homeboy is ready," read the caption.

The post soon spread like wildfire amassing more than 50k views.

One Instagram user, quite optimistically wrote, “Kal sixes ki barish hone wali hai, [Tomorrow we will see raining sixes]."

This person wished the Guwahati-born good luck ahead of the match against Punjab Kings. “Riyan play next game well," the comment read.

Another user made a bold prediction by claiming, “He is India’s future, mark my words."

A fan suggested that Riyan Parag should “play at number four."

Another person also felt that Riyan should be promoted up the batting order. “Love you Riyan! Three-down bhejo ise, [He should come to bat at number five.] Century loading," the comment read.

After playing 48 matches in IPL, Riyan Parag has 529 runs and four wickets to his name. With two half-centuries under his belt, the 21-year-old enjoys a noteworthy strike rate of 124.76 in IPL. Riyan made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2019 during a match against Chennai Super Kings.

He caught the cricket fraternity’s attention by becoming the youngest player ever in the history of IPL to crack a half-century that season. The all-rounder achieved this feat during a match against Delhi Capitals. Riyan capped off his maiden IPL season after scoring 160 runs.

In T20 cricket, Riyan Parag made his debut for Assam just at the age of 15 in 2017. Later that year, he made his List A and first-class debut as well.

