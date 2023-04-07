Watch: Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal & Joe Root Set The Stage On Fire With Dance Moves

From sharing hilarious videos to showcasing incredible exploits on the field- Yuzvendra Chahal never misses an opportunity to enthrall cricket fans. Well, Chahal has once again succeeded in setting the stage on fire, thanks to his sizzling dancing skills. In their next assignment, Rajasthan Royals will be in action against Delhi Capitals in Guwahati on April 8.

Ahead of the next game, the Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner, along with his teammate Joe Root, decided to groove to the music. The Rajasthan Royals franchise shared a video of Chahal and Root’s dance performance. “Welcome to IPL (Yuzi style) Root," the tweet read.

Cricket fans were quick enough to react to Yuzvendra Chahal and Joe Root’s show. This fan felt that the environment in the Rajasthan Royals team should be like this, irrespective of the outcome on the field. “Win or lose, this atmosphere should be a constant," the tweet read.

A user wanted to learn dance lessons from England’s Joe Root. “Hey Joe Root, need dance lessons from you," the comment read.

Another sarcastically wrote, “There was never any doubt regarding the footwork of Joe Root."

Many credited Rajasthan Royals director of cricket and head coach Kumar Sangakkara for maintaining the feel-good atmosphere in the dressing room. “Good environment inspires good performance and Sanga [Kumar Sangakkara] has provided them that," a comment read.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s brilliance has not been limited to his off-field mavericks. The spinner kicked off his IPL 2023 journey in emphatic style after picking up four wickets during his side’s season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chahal’s terrific spell guided Rajasthan to a convincing 72-run win in that contest. Rajasthan, however, had to suffer a defeat in their next match against Punjab Kings.

Yuzvendra Chahal did end up on the losing side against Punjab but the leg-spinner still managed to set an incredible feat during the contest. Chahal bagged one wicket in that game to surpass Lasith Malinga to emerge as the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Chahal has so far claimed 171 wickets in IPL.

Joe Root, on the other hand, secured his maiden IPL contract during the 2023 mini-auction. The Englishman was roped in by the Rajasthan-based franchise for Rs 1 crore.

