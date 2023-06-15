WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Instant Impact in TNPL, Claims Wicket on His Second Ball

Veteran India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin made an instant impact in Tamil Nadu Premier League and claimed a wicket on the second ball he bowled for his team Dindigul Dragons. Ashwin displayed great commitment towards the game of cricket as he was in London on June 11 for World Test Championship and on three days later on June 14 he was representing Dindigul Dragon in TNPL.

The 36-year-old also led the TNPL side and came to bowl in the powerplay and dismissed Ba11sy Trichy’s Daryl Ferrario. It was the second ball of the fourth over when the batter charged down the ground but failed to read the ball and got plumb in front of the wicket.

Ashwin also claimed the wicket of his counterpart Ganga Sridhar Raju for 48. The Trichy’s skipper was going strong but the veteran India spinner got the better of him as Dragon’s restricted the opposition for the 120. He finished the match with outstanding figures of 2/26 in four-over spell.

The match also witnessed a bizarre incident with Ashwin being a big part of it.

It was the final ball of the 13th over. Ashwin bowled a full-length delivery while Trichy batter Rajkumar looked to heave it over long off. The latter couldn’t connect it while Dindigul wicketkeeper Baba Indrajith picked up a sharp catch and appealed for a caught behind.

