Home » Cricket Home » Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Takes 200th T20 Wicket With a Ripper as Sanju Samson Falls for a Duck

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Takes 200th T20 Wicket With a Ripper as Sanju Samson Falls for a Duck

Ravindra Jadeja picked up the wickets of Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson in the same over to reach 200 wickets in T20 cricket

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 22:31 IST

Chennai, India

IPL 2023: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja (IPL/BCCI)
IPL 2023: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja (IPL/BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ravindra Jadeja spun his web around the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batters, picking up two batters, during match number in match number 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

In fact, Jadeja got both his wickets in the same over to reach 200 wickets in T20 cricket.

First Jadeja dismissed Devdutt Padikkal, for 38 from 26 balls, with Devon Conway taking a relatively simple catch.

Then after facing a ball, RR skipper Sanju Samson was bowled off the back foot to Jadeja, for his second-successive duck in the season. He had been dismissed on a four-ball duck in the last match against Delhi Capitals.

Jadeja bowled it full and quick as the delivery drifted between the middle and leg-stump as Samson tried to defend on the back foot. The RR skipper though missed the line completely.

Fans were happy for Jadeja:

Ahead of the match, Jadeja had harped on the importance of sticking to line and length in the battle of spinners

“When you come to Chennai you are always hoping that spinners will do the job for you. They have quality spinners, we also have quality spinners. It will be a good battle," he had said ahead of the match.

first published: April 12, 2023, 22:30 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 22:31 IST
