Watch: RCB Star Richa Ghosh Shows Off Acrobatic Skills, Takes Stunning Diving Catches During Training

Richa Ghosh was supposed to spend some free time with her family at this moment as she visited her home in Siliguri, West Bengal. But it seems hard for the Indian wicketkeeper-batter to keep herself away from cricket. In a recent video shared by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star on her Twitter handle, Richa could be seen grinding on her catching while being accompanied by a group of local cricketers.

Considering the setup on the ground, it could be understood that the players were practising some basics of fielding when Richa joined them and stole the show with some stunning efforts.

The clip opens with Richa Ghosh pulling off spectacular dives to complete some next-to-impossible takes on a plastic sheet, which had soap water spilled all over it. The slow-motioned shots captured an acrobatic Richa showing off her acrobatic skills on the slippery surface.

Richa’s athleticism unquestionably stunned her fellow cricketers who kept cheering the Indian star with loud claps. Some neighbouring people also marked their presence at the sideline to watch the talented cricketer in action.

“In the lab, putting in the work to shine on the field. Up, up and away," Richa wrote in the tweet accompanying the video.

Achieving some momentous feats over the past few months, Richa Ghosh returned to her hometown Siliguri earlier on March 22. After arriving at the Bagdogra Airport, the 19-year-old encountered a grand reception. Along with Richa’s parents and relatives, the mayor of Siliguri, Gautam Dev, was also present at the airport premises to welcome the pride of the city.

Richa Ghosh was the captain of the Indian U-19 women’s team which lifted the inaugural U-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa in January this year. They not only took the silverware home but also remained a dominant force during the entire campaign, winning six out of their seven matches in the tournament. In the summit showdown, Richa and Co outclassed England, registering a comfortable 7-wicket victory in the low-scoring affair.

