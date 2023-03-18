WATCH: RCB Women’s Jamming Session With Prateek Kuhad

Royal Challengers Bangalore women cricketers were spotted enjoying a jamming session with singer-composer Prateek Kuhad. Prateek, who has become a new-age sensation with his soothing voice and romantic tracks, enthralled the cricketers by performing some of his popular songs including chartbusters like Kho Gaye Hum Kaha. The Bangalore-based franchise also shared a clip from the event on Twitter. In the video, the players can be spotted being hooked to the artist’s soulful voice and the touchy tune of his acoustic guitar. “Prateek Kuhad x RCB. What followed an intense practice session yesterday was a relaxing evening with Prateek Kuhad jamming some of his biggest hits, with the RCB girls. The perfect mood to start your day," the tweet read.

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, fans marked their presence in the comments section, appreciating the franchise’s off-field initiatives to keep their players calm and relaxed. Some fans, however, pointed out Royal Challengers Bangalore’s disappointing run in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

A social media user labeled Royal Challengers Bangalore as “one of the best franchises in the world."

A fan commented, “Another banger off-field content from RCB."

One Twitter user talked about RCB’s nightmarish situation on the WPL points table as he sarcastically wrote, “No wonder they took ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kaha’ in the points table seriously."

A Prateek Kuhad fan expressed his excitement, saying, “Aye, Prateek in the house."

After enduring defeats in all of their first five appearances, Royal Challengers Bangalore finally tasted success in their previous WPL game against UP Warriorz on Wednesday, March 15. Batting first, UP posted a mere total of 135 runs. RCB’s top order, during the run chase, collapsed like a deck of cards, losing four wickets in just 60 runs.

With the game going away from their hands, two Indian youngsters- Kanika Ahuja and Richa Ghosh initiated the rescue operation. While Kanika went all guns blazing, Richa showed enough composure, holding the wicket at the other end. Riding on their match-winning partnership, Bangalore made a roaring comeback in the game and ultimately recorded a much-needed win by 5 wickets.

Smriti Mandhana-led RCB will now look to continue the winning momentum in the coming WPL fixtures in a bid to cap off the first season on a positive note. In their next assignment, Bangalore will take the field against Gujarat Giants on Saturday, March 18 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

