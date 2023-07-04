WATCH: Rinku Singh Takes One-handed Stunner in Training Session

Young India cricketer Rinku Singh grabbed a stunning catch in the training session as he geared himself for the semi-final of Duleep Trophy 2023. Rinku became a household name in India after his exploits with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. Rinky played a few crucial knocks for KKR this year and won the match on his own with his ferocious batting in the slog overs.

Rinku scored 474 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 149.52, including four half-centuries in IPL 2023. The southpaw finished matches for KKR on a consistent basis when their star player Ander Russell struggled to get going in the 2023 edition of cash-rich league.

Also Read | ‘English Cricket’s Hypocrisy And Sense of Entitlement is Something Else’: Aakash Chopra on ‘Spirit of Cricket’ Debate

Advertisement

The KKR posted a video of Rinku taking a one-sided stunner in the training session.

The southpaw was bought by KKR for INR 55 Lakh in IPL 2022 mega auction but after his imperious form this year he has now become a household name in the country.

Several former cricketers have backed Rinku to make his Indian debut soon after he displayed his impressive skills in IPL 2023.

Recently, Bollywood superstar and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan also heaped praise on the left-handed batter when he held an AskSRK session on Twitter where a fan asked him about Rinku.

“#AskSRK One word about KKR KA BACCHAAAAA Rinku Singh? #AskSRK @iamsrk," a Twitter user asked the Bollywood superstar.

SRK had an epic response to the Tweet as he wrote, “Rinku is Baaapppp!! Not bacha a!!"