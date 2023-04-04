WATCH: Rishabh Pant Arrives at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Cheers For DC During Match vs GT

Flamboyant wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant marked his presence during the Indian Premer League match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Pant has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 after sustaining multiple injuries during a horrific car accident last year.

News18 CricketNext reported on Tuesday afternoon that Delhi Capitals will host their skipper for their first match at Arun Jaitley Stadium after three years.

“Yes, Rishabh aa raha hai (Rishabh is coming)," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told News18 CricketNext.

Meanwhile, DDCA Director Shyam Sharma said they have arranged for a golf cart, have arrangements for a ramp and want to make it as comfortable as possible for Pant.

“We have the clearances in place. It is up to Rishabh wherever he wants to sit. Whether with the owners, management or in the team dugout. We have arranged a golf cart, and preparations for a makeshift ramp are done. Everyone wants to see Pant in the stadium. It will be good for both Delhi fans and Pant too. It’s not easy to sit at home recovering from an injury. This outing will do a world of good to Pant," said Sharma.

Pant’s presence boosted the Capitals’ confidence as it was his first public appearance after the horrific accident.

It was not an ideal start for DC in the IPL 2023 as they lost their opening match against Lucknow Super Giants by 50 runs.

Head coach Ricky Ponting mentioned on a couple of occasions that they would like to have Pant in the team’s dugout right by his side.

Meanwhile, the fans also showered their love for Pant with a big jersey for him at Bishan Singh Bedi Stand with a special message for him.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya won the toss and Gujarat Titans elected to bowl first in their second match of the season.

