WATCH: Rishabh Pant Provides Massive Update on Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's Fitness Ahead of Asia Cup Squad Announcement

Flamboyant wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant shared a glimpse of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul’s batting during a practice match at the National Cricket Academy. The Troika is currently at the NCA for rehabilitation to recover from the respective injuries. Pant, who sustained multiple injuries during a horrific car accident last year, is highly unlikely to make it for the ODI World Cup, while the Indian management is keeping close eyes on Iyer and Rahul’s recovery. The duo is expected to make their comeback with the Asia Cup but there is still some uncertainty over their fitness.

They have already started batting in the nets at the NCA as Pant also shared a short video on his Instagram story where Iyer and Rahul can be seen batting in a practice match.

Advertisement

Things looked good for India when Rahul and Iyer batted in the middle-order in the past couple of years and the duo is also on the comeback trail. The BCCI will announce the squad for Asia Cup 2023 in the coming days as it will be interesting to see whether the duo manages to make a return.

Rahul sustained an injury during IPL 2023 and was ruled out of the tournament as he underwent thigh surgery.

Iyer, meanwhile, had last played for India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, and he has been ruled out of action ever since. He also underwent a back injury and is currently in rehab at the NCA.

The BCCI provided an update on the duo’s recovery status last month.

Advertisement

“Mr KL Rahul and Mr Shreyas Iyer: They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days," the board said in the statement.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is hopeful of Iyer and Rahul get fit in time and as he recently said at an event that the duo is working hard at the NCA for the last four months.

“They (Rahul and Iyer) have been at the NCA for the last four months, working really hard and it looks quite positive so we will keep our fingers crossed," Rohit said.