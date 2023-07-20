Watch: Rishabh Pant Lifts Weights in Gym, Shows Signs of Fast Recovery

Following his horrific car accident which left him badly injured, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has taken it up upon himself to get back onto the field to suit up for the country yet again.

The swashbuckling batsman has been consistently documenting his journey to fitness every step of the way. He recently took to Instagram and showcased his comeback to the gym in a post captioned: ‘You get what you work for, not what you wish for’.

Fans alike took to the comments, sharing words of appreciation and encouragement for the progress of the young batsman.