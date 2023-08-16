Trends :Asia Cup 2023India SquadIND VS IREShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
WATCH: Rishabh Pant Resumes Batting Practice, Smashes Bowlers in Local Match as Road to Recovery Continues

The video of Rishabh Pant smashing the ball went viral on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter as the fans were elated to see the flamboyant batter getting recover from the injuries

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 14:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Rishabh Pant has resumed batting practice - X (Twitter) Images
Rishabh Pant has resumed batting practice - X (Twitter) Images

Flamboyant India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has resumed batting practice as a video went viral on social media where he can be seen batting in a local match. Pant, who is currently undergoing rehab at National Cricket Academy (NCA), is highly unlikely to get selected for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup squads. However, the video brought good news to the Indian cricket team and its fans as Pant is on the right path on his road to recovery.

The video clip of Pant smashing the ball went viral on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter as the fans were elated to see the flamboyant batter getting recover from the injuries he sustained during the horrific car accident last year.

The 25-year-old suffered multiple injuries after the horrific car crash in December last year. He had to undergo a couple of surgeries. Meanwhile, the southpaw is currently undergoing rehabilitation at NCA and he has been regularly posting updates regarding his road to recovery on his social media accounts.

Last month, the BCCI released a statement where he provided an update on the wicketkeeper-batter’s recovery as it stated that he has been recovering at a faster rate and has commenced wicketkeeping and batting in the nets.

“Pant has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running," read the BCCI update.

On Tuesday, Pant was seen addressing a gathering on the eve of the 77th Independence Day. The Indian cricketer attended a program organised by the JSW foundation where he delivered a speech and was heard giving a piece of useful advice.

    first published: August 16, 2023, 14:01 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 14:15 IST
