WATCH: Rishabh Pant Walks in Swimming Pool as Road to Recovery Continues; Ravi Shastri, Suryakumar Yadav React

Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant shared a video of his road to recovery on Instagram where he was seen walking in the swimming pool. The southpaw sustained multiple injuries in a horrific car accident last year and has been ruled out of cricket since then. The wicketkeeper batter is recovering from the injuries as he regularly posts updates on his social media account.

The 25-year-old cricketer on Wednesday posted a video where he could be seen walking in the swimming pool with crutches, possibly as part of his recovery.

ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin World’s Top-ranked Bowler, Kohli Jumps Seven Spots in Batting List

Advertisement

“Grateful for small things, big things, And everything in between," he captioned the video.

Several players from the cricket fraternity including Ravi Shastri, Michael Vaughan and Suryakumar Yadav reacted to the video as they all wished speedy recovery for the star wicketkeeper batter.

Recently, the southpaw revealed that he has gotten a new perspective in life ever since the setback he suffered, although he does miss cricket and is hoping to get back on the playing field again.

Advertisement

When quizzed about his recovery process, Pant said that he’s recovering well.

“I am much better now and making some good progress with my recovery. Hopefully, with the grace of God, and the support of the medical team, I will be fully fit very soon," the wicketkeeper-batter told IANS.

Team India missed Pant’s services against Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The southpaw has a good record against Australia both as a wicketkeeper and as a batter, while KS Bharat who played the glovesman role in the four Tests failed to make a notable impact.

Also Read: David Warner Smashes a Few in Mumbai Ahead of ODIs

Pant will miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League and in his absence, David Warner is expected to lead Delhi Capitals. He is also expected to miss the ODI World Cup later this year.

Get the latest Cricket News here