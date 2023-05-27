Watch: Rohit Sharma Congratulates Shubman Gill After GT Opener's Game-Deciding Century in Qualifier 2

Shubman Gill continued his sublime form as Gujarat Titans outclassed Mumbai Indians in the second IPL Qualifier to make their way to the final for the second time in a row. Coming out to bat in front of a full-house Ahmedabad, Gill put on a power-hitting master class and notched up a 49-ball century, which is his third of this season. After the Indian opener breached the hundred-run mark, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted shaking hands with Gill as an appreciatory gesture. After exchanging a hearty smile with the Indian captain, Gill burst into a roaring celebration with home fans applauding his exceptional knock with a loud cheer. The Gujarat dugout was also on its feel while captain Hardik Pandya was captured giving a standing ovation.

After Gujarat were sent to bat first, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha made a steady start to their innings, dishing out occasional boundaries during the powerplay. Following the wicket of Saha, Sai Sudarshan joined hands with Gill and the duo decided to accelerate the innings. Gill registered the half-century in 32 balls but a more devastating show was still in his kitty. The 23-year-old turned out to be more brutal after 10 overs and he took just 17 balls to complete the next fifty runs.

Riding on his 129-run knock against Mumbai, Shubman Gill made the Orange Cap of his season to his name. He also surpassed Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 62-ball 124 to hold the record for the highest individual score of this IPL. Moreover, Gill currently has the highest score in a Playoff game. The previous record was held by Indian legend Virender Sehwag, who made 122 runs against Chennai Super Kings in 2014.

In his 15 appearances thus far, Gill has aggregated 851 runs, becoming only the fourth batter to cross the 800-run mark in a single IPL season. Virat Kohli, David Warner and Jos Buttler are the other batters to achieve this stunning feat.

Gill’s whirlwind batting took the Titans to a mammoth total of 233 runs in 20 overs. The bowlers from the Gujarat side were equally brilliant and dished out some commendable spells to pick up a 62-run win in the crucial game. Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers as the veteran Indian pacer wrapped up the match with five wickets under his belt. Among others, Mohammad Shami and Rashid Khan picked up two wickets each, while Joshua Little grabbed one.

Gujarat Titans will get into their title defence when they face Chennai Super Kings in the final on May 28 in Ahmedabad.