Trends :India Vs PakistanShubhman GillGautam GambhirWTC FinalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » WATCH: Rohit Sharma Shouts in Disappointment After Shubman Gill's Controversial Dismissal in WTC Final

WATCH: Rohit Sharma Shouts in Disappointment After Shubman Gill's Controversial Dismissal in WTC Final

When the decision appeared on the big screen Rohit Sharma shouted with disappointment.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 23:56 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Rohit Sharma expresses disappointment after Shubman Gill's departure (Twitter Image)
Rohit Sharma expresses disappointment after Shubman Gill's departure (Twitter Image)

Team Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment over Shubman Gill’s dismissal on Day 4 of the World Test Championship Final against Australia at the Oval, London. It was a controversial call from the third umpire which irked several cricket fans on Twitter.

It was the first ball of the seventh over and Scott Bolland’s delivery swung back in for Gill and he edged it to the slip. Green took the brilliant catch as he instinctively dived to his left and grabbed a one-handed stunner.

The decision was referred to the third umpire who took his time and check a few angles before giving it out. However, several fans thought the ball hit the ground when Green fell.

Advertisement

When the decision appeared on the big screen Rohit shouted with disappointment.

Advertisement

India started strong in the mammoth 444-run chase. Rohit and Shubman counter-attacked the Australian bowlers to ease off some pressure. The duo kept hitting boundaries at regular intervals and showed positive intent. They shared a 41-run stand in 43 balls which stunned Australia a bit who were not expecting this sort of approach from the Indian batter. However, after Gill’s departure, India also lost Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession.

In their pursuit of breaking the world record of 418 for the most successful fourth innings chase in a Test match, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane put together a solid unbeaten 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket, on yet another day of gripping action, and take India to 164/3 at stumps on Day Four.

top videos
  • Yuzvendra Chahal: I Didn't Get To Bat In The Nets Because of Yashasvi Jaiswal | Cricket News
  • Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma: “India Will Do Well in World Cup” | Cricket News
  • Shubman Gill Fined For Criticism of TV Umpire's Decision | Cricket News
  • ICC Punishes Shubman Gill for Criticising TV Umpire After Controversial Catch During WTC Final 2023
  • Gautam Gambhir: I have no Personal Disputes With Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni | Cricket News

    • Earlier, in the day, wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey remained unbeaten on 66 as Australia declared their second innings at 270/8 in 84.3 overs, setting India a daunting target of 444.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: June 10, 2023, 23:56 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 23:56 IST
    Read More