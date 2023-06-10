WATCH: Rohit Sharma Shouts in Disappointment After Shubman Gill's Controversial Dismissal in WTC Final

Team Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment over Shubman Gill’s dismissal on Day 4 of the World Test Championship Final against Australia at the Oval, London. It was a controversial call from the third umpire which irked several cricket fans on Twitter.

It was the first ball of the seventh over and Scott Bolland’s delivery swung back in for Gill and he edged it to the slip. Green took the brilliant catch as he instinctively dived to his left and grabbed a one-handed stunner.

The decision was referred to the third umpire who took his time and check a few angles before giving it out. However, several fans thought the ball hit the ground when Green fell.

When the decision appeared on the big screen Rohit shouted with disappointment.

India started strong in the mammoth 444-run chase. Rohit and Shubman counter-attacked the Australian bowlers to ease off some pressure. The duo kept hitting boundaries at regular intervals and showed positive intent. They shared a 41-run stand in 43 balls which stunned Australia a bit who were not expecting this sort of approach from the Indian batter. However, after Gill’s departure, India also lost Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession.

In their pursuit of breaking the world record of 418 for the most successful fourth innings chase in a Test match, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane put together a solid unbeaten 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket, on yet another day of gripping action, and take India to 164/3 at stumps on Day Four.