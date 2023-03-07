Watch: Rohit Sharma Throws Color on Virat Kohli, Indian Players Celebrate Holi on Team Bus

Team India players celebrated Holi on their team bus on Tuesday, March 7 with skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer all painted in colours.

Shubman Gill took to Instagram to share a video wherein he along with his teammates were seen in a cheerful mood and Rohit could be seen splashing colours on Kohli inside the team bus.

The Indian team had arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday, ahead of the fourth Test against Australia and after undergoing their first practice session on Tuesday, in the evening they all played Holi together.

Suryakumar Yadav also shared pictures on his Instagram handle painted in colours along with skipper Rohit, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav.

The goofy faces of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar are simply unmissable.

“Wish you a very happy Holi, Have a day filled with love, laughter and lots of colours. Keep the Holi spirits high, but stay safe guys," wrote Surya in the caption.

Ishan Kishan also dropped a hilarious video of Indian players all decked in colours and celebrating Holi with fervour.

From the looks it, the Indian players celebrated Holi in their hotel, and in the team bus as well.

Team India are set to lock horns with Australia in the final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 which is scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium from March 9-13.

As per reports, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Australia’s PM Anthony Albanese will be in attendance on Day 1 of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

The hosts are leading the series 2-1 and need one more victory to seal their place in the final of World Test Championship.

