WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad Hits Sixes For Fun During His Blistering Half-century in Maharashtra Premier League Match

Following a successful IPL season, Ruturaj Gaikwad has shifted his focus to Maharashtra Premier League. The star batter carried his red-hot form in the domestic tournament, scoring a 22-ball fifty in the opening match against Kolhapur Tuskers. Ruturaj and Pavan Shah together led Puneri Bappa’s chase of 145 runs. The duo stitched a formidable partnership, scoring 110 runs in less than 10 overs. Gaikwad’s batting exploits received much acclaim from his fans on Twitter.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad show in MPL. He smashed fifty from just 22 balls in the chase, the captain leading by example, What a knock, Rutu.", read a tweet.

The talented opening batter smashed sixes for fun during his majestic knock to help his team register a massive victory.

Gaikwad, who is also the skipper of the Pune team, scored 64 runs in just 27 balls. His opening partner Pavan Shah contributed 57 runs off 48 balls in the partnership. Shah’s innings featured six boundaries and a sixer.

This quick start from Puneri Bappa set them on the perfect course toward victory. They managed to pick up a win in just 14.1 overs and eight wickets down.

Kolhapur Tusker’s start was also a promising one that saw Ankit Bawne score a total of 72 runs in 57 balls. His inning featured 5 fours and 3 sixes, taking Kolhapur to a fighting total of 144 runs. However, they just fell to the absolute star power of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

This match-up being the first of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023 saw Puneri Bappa take the top spot on the opening day. Their dominant victory not only earned them two very valuable points but also added to their net run-rate which currently sits at +3.035.