WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Cuts Birthday Cake During MI vs PBKS Match, Fans Shout 'Sachin, Sachin' from the Stands

Mumbai Indians (MI) celebrated Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday with the fans at the Wankhede Stadium during match number 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday.

The Master Blaster cut a cake with him turning 50 on April 24, Monday.

The famous “Sachinnn, Sachinnn" chant reverberated around the Wankhede at the end of the tenth over in the first innings.

Fans too wore Sachin masks in the stands.

A special Tendulkar installation is set to be in place outside the Garware pavilion with fans posing for selfies.

Sachin is the only cricketer to have notched more than 30,000 runs at the highest level of the game.

In an international career spanning 24 years, Tendulkar has scored 34,357 runs for India across all formats. He is the highest run-getter in Test match cricket, amassing 15,921 runs in Tests and holds the records for most Test centuries (51) and most Test matches played (200). He has also registered the most fours in the format (2058) and is the fastest cricketer to reach 15,000 Test runs.

A pioneer in the shorter version of the game, the former India captain has played the most ODIs (463), scored the most ODI runs (18,426) and has the most centuries in ODI cricket history (49).

He is the first cricketer to score a double century in ODI cricket — scoring 200 not out against South Africa in an ODI at Gwalior on February 24, 2010. One of the few cricketers to play in six World Cups, he won the most prestigious title in ODI cricket in 2011 at his home ground of Wankhede Stadium.

