Watch: Sandeep Sharma Reveals How He Fended Off MS Dhoni In Last-Over Thriller

Rajasthan Royals held their nerves to stun Chennai Super Kings in their own backyard on Wednesday, April 12. The Royals’ Sandeep Sharma showed remarkable character and managed to hold off MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in a last-over thriller. Sandeep, tasked with defending 21 runs in the last six balls, nailed a couple of yorkers to restrict a rampaging Dhoni in his tracks in the final over. After the impressive win, Rajasthan Royals have shared a glimpse of an amusing chat between Yuzvendra Chahal and Sandeep Sharma.

During the post-match interaction with Chahal, Sandeep opened up about his thought process in the dramatic final over. The 29-year-old decoded each ball of the last over and revealed that he had specific plans for the CSK batters.

Sandeep said that bowling against MS Dhoni and winning the match for his team will surely do wonders for his confidence.

“The pitch was slow and our spinners had done well so I thought I would try a slower bouncer. But it went for a wide. When I tried to bowl a yorker on the next ball, again it went for a wide ball. I then backed myself and bowled a heel yorker. When two sixes were hit, I realised that I should change the angle on the next ball. So for the next ball, I tried to change the length and the angle and it worked for me," Sandeep said in the post-match interaction.

In the end, the four-time champions needed five runs off the last ball.

Sandeep Sharma went on to share how he backed himself to ball a toe-crushing yorker on the last ball as the whistles at Chepauk were getting louder with each moment.

Sandeep’s yorker on the last ball was truly impressive, considering the high-pressure situation. Dhoni is known to be an expert finisher and the stage was set for him to win the match for Chennai with a glorious hit in the stands.

The CSK skipper had already walloped Sandeep for two back-to-back leg-side sixes in the final over. Sandeep’s perfect execution of the yorker on the last delivery is a testament to his tremendous mental strength. All eyes will be on Sandeep when Rajasthan take on Gujarat Titans on April 16.

