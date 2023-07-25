Watch: Shadab Khan Bamboozles Mitchell Santner With a Ripper in MLC 2023

The inaugural Major League Cricket has entered its business end. As the season is coming to a close, matches have gotten more intense and the star players are stepping up their game, dishing out impressive performances.

San Francisco Unicorns ace allrounder and spin wizard Shadab Khan bowled arguably one of the best deliveries of the tournament against Texas Super Kings.

Shadab squared up TSK’s all-rounder Mitchell Santner and bowled him with an unplayable turner.

Chasing 172, Santner was batting alongside Milind Kumar and the Unicorn bowlers were applying pressure.

Shadab, who already dismissed a set batter in Devon Conway, came to bowl his third over, with TSK needing 80 runs in the remaining 8 overs.

He came round the wicket and bowled a googly which Santner failed to read. The New Zealander was opened up, missing the ball completely as it crashed onto the stumps.

However, Shadab’s luck took a turn for the worse as he was belted by TSK’s Daniel Sams later on.

Sams came in and played an outstanding innings hitting the bowl all around the park to change the course of the game. He scored 42 off 18 balls, hitting four sixes and two fours.

Out of those four huge hits, three came in successive deliveries of Shadab in what was his last over.

TSK won the close encounter with five deliveries remaining and Sams was awarded player of the match award for his stunning knock. He had earlier picked up two wickets as well.

With that Texas became the third team to qualify for the MLC 2023 playoffs,

Unicorns are left stranded supporting the Seattle Orcas to defeat MI New York by a high margin to qualify for the Playoffs.