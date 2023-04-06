WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Gives Tight Hug to Virat Kohli, Teaches Him Jhoome Jo Pathaan Hook Step

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan met batting maestro Virat Kohli after his team’s IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday night at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Shah Rukh took some time off his tight schedule to attend his team’s first match at Eden Gardens after three years as he was also accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan.

After his team registered a massive 81-run win, SRK went down in the middle as he met and hugged every player on the field from both sides. He also met Kohli and gave him a tight hug and the RCB star asked him to teach him the “Jhoome Jo Pathaan" dance step. SRK didn’t waste any team as he taught Kohli the famous move.

Fresh from his 82 not out against Mumbai Indians, Kohli teed off in style, scoring a boundary off the first ball of the innings against Umesh Yadav. Meanwhile, Kohli failed to carry the momentum was dismissed for 21 in the massive 205-run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders. It was veteran Sunil Narine who got the better of him with an outstanding delivery to hit the timber. KKR registered their first win of the season courtesy Shardul Thakur’s blistering 68-run knock and the spin trio of Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma and Narine.

Shardul (68 off 29 balls) and opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57 off 44 balls) cracked half-centuries while Rinku Singh scored a 33-ball 46 as KKR made a fine recovery from 89 for five to post 204 for seven. Shardul and Rinku shared a sensational 103-run stand which revived KKR’s innings and put them in a formidable position. Coming in at No 7, Thakur hammered the joint-fastest fifty of the season off 20 balls.

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy (4/15) and young Suyash Sharma (3/30) did the maximum damage as KKR dismissed RCB for 123 in 17.4 overs.

