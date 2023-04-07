WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Joins Nitish Rana & Co in KKR Dressing Room to Celebrate Win Over RCB

King of Bollywood and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan showed up at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday night. He had arrived at the stadium to cheer for his team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 9 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). And in return, his team greeted him with an 81-run win which was also its first victory this season.

The game seemed to be in RCB’s control as they had reduced KKR to 89/5 after opting to bowl first. But a 103-run partnership between Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh shifted the momentum towards the Knight Riders, setting the Royal Challengers a 205-run target. In reply, Faf du Plessis & Co were bundled out for a paltry 123 in 17.4 overs after the middle-order faltered.

After the terrific victory, Shah Rukh Khan joined Nitish Rana and his boys in the dressing room to celebrate the moment. They all gathered together and voiced the team’s anthem. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh tried pulling Rinku’s leg, saying, “We all will follow Rinku." But the KKR batter was hesitant and said, “It’s too much English."

“So put your hand on your heart and sing, playing for KKR means everything. From Eden Gardens to every breakthrough, it’s more than just me and you. We turn up to play for KKR, it’s purple in our blood… you beauty," the team recited in unison.

KKR found themselves tottering for 89/5 before Thakur led a superb recovery with his 29-ball 68 to power his team to 204/7 after RCB opted to bowl.

Coming in at No 7, Thakur hammered the joint-fastest fifty of the season off 20 balls and shared an entertaining 103-run wicket partnership off 47 balls with Rinku Singh (46 off 33).

In reply, RCB failed to last the distance and folded up for 123 in 17.4 overs with the trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and debutant Suyash Sharma sharing eight wickets between themselves.

