Watch: Shahid Afridi Wins Hearts After Respectfully Giving Autograph On Indian Flag

With the Legends League Cricket underway in Qatar’s Doha, fans have once again got the opportunity to watch a number of renowned former cricketers in action. Ex-Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who is leading the Asia Lions in the star-studded tournament, was spotted giving his autograph to an Indian fan after Lions’ Eliminator match against Indian Maharajas on Sunday. Despite being recognised as the arch-rivals, Indian and Pakistan cricketers share a significant fanbase in both countries.

In a heart-winning clip shared by Cricket Pakistan on Twitter, Afridi could be spotted smilingly fulfilling the fan’s wish, giving his signature on an Indian flag while holding the tricolour with much respect.

Soon after the heart-winning video surfaced on the internet, cricket enthusiasts went on to shower multiple plaudits on Shahid Afridi. Some fans termed the 46-year-old a “true ambassador of love" owing to his humble gesture, while others appreciated his great display of “sportsmanship."

Here are some notable reactions:

Looking at the Eliminator clash, Shahid Afridi’s Asia Lions outclassed Gautam Gambhir-led Indian Maharajas, winning the match by a huge margin of 85 runs. Following the one-sided victory against the Maharajas, Shahid Afridi penned a congratulatory note on Twitter, applauding the squad for securing their place in the championship game. His tweet read, “Congrats my boys for reaching the final with a one-sided game and winning today. One more match to the championship of LLC T20 boys."

Coming in to open the innings for Asia Lions, Upul Tharanga went all guns blazing as the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter smashed a half-century in 31 balls. The upcoming batters utilised the foundation well and steered them to a mammoth total of 191 runs in 20 overs. While chasing the huge target, Indian Maharajas looked to be in a good rhythm with Gautam Gambhir (15 off 10 balls) and Robin Utthappa (32 off 17 balls) providing them with a perfect start. But the other batters failed to keep the momentum going and collapsed like a deck of cards. In the end, the Maharajas were bundled out for just 106 runs with more than three overs left to spare.

With the commanding victory, Asia Lions have booked their ticket to the Legends League Cricket final, in which they will cross swords against World Giants. The summit clash is slated to be held on March 20 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

