WATCH: Shivam Dube Smashes Sixes Galore, Including Monstrous 111m Six Against Harshal Patel

Shivam Dube was unplayable mood against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday as the Chennai Super Kings batter smashed three monstrous sixes, including a 111m hit, the second-longest six in IPL 2023 season.

Dube was in destructive form, scoring 52 runs off 27 balls, having smashed his first fifty of the season in just 25 balls. Dube’s knock came at a breathtaking strike rate of 192.59.

In total, the middle-order batter smashed 2 fours and 5 sixes, including three maximums, the first was a 101m six, followed by a 102m six, and later he came up with the third monstrous hit which cleared a distance of 111m and landed into the third tier!

In the past, Dube has enjoyed playing against RCB, having smashed some important knocks such as 46 in 32 balls, he also scored an unbeaten 95-run knock against the same opposition before hitting the first fifty of this season.

Talking about the match, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first, they got an early breakthrough getting rid of the dangerman Ruturaj Gaikwad at just 3 runs.

Devon Conway however continued his assault and would go on to score 83 runs in 45 balls. He joined hands with Ajinkya Rahane, the latter scored a quickfire 37-run knock in just 20 balls.

Dube then joined Conway and continued to attack once Rahane departed, however, Shivam’s dismissal after Wayne Parnell got the CSK batter to hole out to Mohammed Siraj. The latter pulled off the viral Cristiano Ronaldo celebration, and Virat Kohli was celebrating with full aggression as he often does.

Ambati Rayudu also added 14 in just six balls. Ravindra Jadeja added 10 runs to the cause as Chennai Super Kings recorded a total of 226/6 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

