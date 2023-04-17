WATCH: 'Showstopper' Shimron Hetmyer Gets Rousing Reception After Reaching Team Hotel

With four batters back in the dressing room after scoring just 55, the run chase seemed quite difficult for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans last night in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With 14 runs needed per over to win the battle, Sanju Samson’s men found themselves in a precarious situation at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

But Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer made the chase look quite easy and scored the winning runs, quite emphatically, with a six in the final over of the contest. Hetmyer’s blistering knock of unbeaten 56 off 26 balls guided Rajasthan Royals to a three-wicket win over the defending champions on Sunday, April 16.

The destructive Caribbean batter was, quite rightfully, adjudged Player of the Match for his astounding knock. Hetmyer was seen getting a rousing reception after reaching the team hotel last night. The official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals shared a video of Hetmyer’s grand welcome. Branding Hetmyer as a “Showstopper," the franchise posted the clip.

The video went viral in no time as cricket fans appreciated Shimron Hetmyer for pulling off a spectacular match-winning knock yesterday.

One person regarded Shimron Hetmyer as the “best finisher" after legendary India skipper MS Dhoni.

Expressing his adoration for the West Indies batter, this person tweeted, “Heroic performances back to back."

This fan still seemed quite awestruck with Shimron Hetmyer’s power-packed show.

Some followers showered praise on Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans registered a defendable total of 177. South Africa batter David Miller emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 46. Rajasthan Royals had to suffer a jolt during the first half of the run chase. After picking up five wickets in quick succession, Hardik Pandya’s men seemed on track to record their fourth win of the IPL 2023 season.

But skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer weathered the storm quite efficiently. While, Samson produced a fine knock of 60, Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 56. Rajasthan Royals scored the winning runs with four balls to spare. With four wins from five matches, they now claim the top spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

Last night’s defeat leaves Gujarat Titans at the third spot in the standings. In their next match, the IPL 2022 winners will be up against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, April 22.

