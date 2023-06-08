Watch: Shubman Gill Takes a Superb Catch in The Slip Cordon to Get Rid of Cameron Green

India had a superb morning session on the second day of the WTC final against Australia at The Oval. They picked up four wickets which included the scalps of Travis Head, Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc.

Shubman Gill took a brilliant catch to send Green back to the dressing room.

Standing at second slip, Gill showed quick reflections made a tough catch look easy as Mohammad Shami claimed his second wicket of the game. Green drove lazily at a full delivery and got an outside edge that was flying at some speed but Gill quickly reacted and to take the catch towards his left shoulder.

Meanwhile, former India batter Aakash Chopra wondered if India missed a trick by not bowling bouncers consistently to Travis Head on the opening day.

Chopra tweeted, “Siraj removes Travis Head. But some credit of the wicket must go to Shami too. Relentless barrage of bouncers. Did India miss a trick yesterday?"

Australia kicked off the second day’s play on a positive note.

Steven Smith brought up his 31st Test century with a pair of boundaries.

During his sublime knock, Smith surpassed Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting on the list of batters with most Test centuries in matches between India and Australia.

Smith currently has nine Test tons against India in 19 games. With 11 hundreds to his name, Sachin Tendulkar currently tops the list.

Smith’s terrific knock came to an end after he was dismissed by India allrounder Shardul Thakur for 121. His innings comprised 19 boundaries.

The Pat Cummins-led Australia made 422/7 in the first session.

Travis Head, on the other hand, departed after producing a spectacular knock of 163. Following Head’s superb performance on day one, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was in full praise of the 29-year-old.