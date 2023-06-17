WATCH: Shubman Gill Visits Parc des Princes as PSG Gift Him Number 7 Jersey

Team India batting sensation Shubman Gill visited Paris Saint-Germain stadium Parc des Princes after World Test Championship Final in London. The Indian players went on vacation with no cricket till next month for them. Gill decided to travel to Paris to visit his favourite team’s stadium Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 giants also gifted a number 7 PSG jersey to Shubman.

“Namaste dosto, here’s India’s favorite cricketer and PSG fan @ShubmanGill at Parc des Princes," PSG wrote on their Twitter account.

After a non-stop cricketing action for the past few months across formats, Shubman is enjoying his vacation in the French capital.

Recently, Gill was also present at the Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final where Manchester City beat their arch-rivals Manchester United 2-1 to lift their second trophy of the season. The 23-year-old cricketer attended the football match alongside Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, while Suryakumar Yadav was also seen at the stadium with his spouse ahead of the WTC final.

Gill posted a couple of photos on Instagram congratulating Manchester City star duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland but he later deleted the post.

The young batting superstar failed to score big in the all-important World Test Championship Final against Australia. The 23-year-old headed to the WTC final on the back of an impressive campaign in the IPL 2023. Notching up 870 runs in 17 appearances, the Gujarat Titans batter became the winner of the Orange Cap this season.