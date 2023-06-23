Watch: Sophie Ecclestone’s Stunner Sends Alyssa Healy Back For A Duck In Women’s Ashes

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss Australia skipper Alyssa Healy for a second-ball duck in the first innings of the Women’s Ashes. Healy completely misjudged the delivery and as a result, the Australia wicketkeeper was clean bowled on day one of the Test match. The official Twitter handle of England Cricket shared footage of the dismissal.

“YOU BEAUTY ECCY! Healy is GONE second ball," the tweet read.

The clip went viral in no time garnering more than 289k views. Australia finished the opening day’s play at 328/7 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Ecclestone managed to claim three wickets yesterday.

With the tweet going viral in no time, many people started questioning Alyssa Healy’s timing.

With Alyssa Healy getting out without scoring a run on day one of the Women’s Ashes, it turned out to be her hat trick of ducks in red-ball cricket. It was in the Women’s Ashes in January last year that Healy did not make a single run in either of her two innings. Twitter users did not miss this record and they commented on Healy’s poor track record against England.

Meanwhile, Sophie Ecclestone was praised by social media users and people even cheekily suggested that she could play for the England men’s cricket team at Lord’s next week. Some even proposed the idea of replacing England all-rounder Moeen Ali with her.

Despite skipper Alyssa Healy returning to the dressing room without scoring a run, the Australia cricket team managed to reach a formidable total of 328 on day one of the Women’s Ashes. Ellyse Perry’s 99 and Tahlia McGrath’s 61 helped Australia in reaching a greater stage.

Apart from Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone managed to pick up the wickets of Jess Jonassen and Tahlia McGrath. Ecclestone had succeeded in dismissing Healy and Jonassen in the same over. The England spinner ended the day’s play with impressive figures of 3/71. While Lauren Filer had two wickets to her name on the day, Lauren Bell and Kate Cross earned one scalp each.