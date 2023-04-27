WATCH: Southpaw Jos Buttler Hits it Out of Park Ahead of Chennai Super Kings Clash

Rajasthan Royals star batter Jos Buttler has been in fine form in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League as his team is also placed at the third spot on the points table. RR have won 4 of their seven matches and the form of their star batters including Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson is a big reason behind it.

Rajasthan have managed to put up collective performances so far on the field with both bat and the ball as they will next face table-topper Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. Samson and Co. have already outclassed CSK earlier this season away from home and this time they will look to bank on the home advantage to complete a double on them.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Advertisement

Ahead of the mega clash, Buttler was seen training hard on the nets as he played some aerial shots and will look to bounce back after registering a duck against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royals posted a video on Twitter which went viral on social media as Buttler can be seen hitting the ball in the air with ease while batting left-handed.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Buttler has scored 244 runs in 7 matches so far this season which includes three-half century. The Royals will rely heavily on him to provide the team a solid start against CSK who have been a force to reckon with in the ongoing season.

Royals will also have to deal with the massive crowd support as there are chances that the home fans might come in yellow to support MS Dhoni which happened earlier in the tournament at Wankhede Stadium, Eden Gardens and M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Recently, Buttler talked about the demeanour legendary India wicketkeeper Dhoni carries as he enjoys massive support from fans wherever he plays.

“Just watching (MS) Dhoni come out to bat that night (against RR in IPL 2023). The crowd is so expectant. The demeanour he carries is quite incredible for that sort of situation and external pressures," Buttler told Humans of Bombay.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here