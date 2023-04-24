WATCH: SRH's Harry Brook Turns Cameraman During IPL Match Against Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Harry Brook turned cameraman during the crucial Indian Premier League clash against Delhi Capitals on Monday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Brook was signed by SRH for a whopping INR 13.25 crore in the mini IPL 2023 Auction. The talented batter started as a middle-order batter in the first few matches but was promoted to an opener later and he managed to impress at the top by hitting the lone century of the season so far.

During the SRH vs DC clash, Brook tried his hands on the camera and wore the headphones of the cameraman to take a look at the ground.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The fans also reacted on Twitter after the clip went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, it was not an ideal outing for Brook with the bat and was dismissed for just 7. It was the first ball of the 6th over and Brook tried to break the shackles and shuffled a bit to play the ball over fine leg but Anrich Nortje’s pace was too much for him to handle as he got castled.

Earlier, off-spinner Washington Sundar claimed three wickets in an over as Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on clinical bowling and fielding to restrict Delhi Capitals to 133/9 in 20 overs.

Sundar got the wickets of DC skipper David Warner (21), Sarfaraz Khan (10) and Aman Hakim Khan (4) within six balls as Delhi Capitals slumped to 62/5 after electing to bat first on winning the toss.

Manish Pandey (34 off 27) and Axar Patel (34 off 34) revived the innings a bit but Delhi Capitals lost wickets in a heap again as they ended up with a below-par score at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

While Sundar claimed 3-28 off his four overs, experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was at his miserly best with 2-11 in four overs. Sunrisers also affected three run-outs in all as they restricted Delhi to a small total.

