WATCH: SRH Skipper Aiden Markram Takes Blinder to Dismiss KKR Counterpart Nitish Rana

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram pulled out a breathtaking catch to get rid of Kolkata Knight Riders counterpart Nitish Rana in the IPL 2023 meeting between the sides at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Batting at 42 off 30 deliveries, Rana seemed to be in fine touch before he mistimed the South African’s delivery as he skied it. Markram did not take his eyes off the ball as he sprinted in the direction of the ball before diving to take the catch.

KKR won the toss and opted to bat first as Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz opened the innings for the Kolkata-based unit.

Gurbaz, who has been in fine form this season was sent back to the dressing room on the very first delivery he faced as Marco Jansen scalped the Afghani’s wicket.

It was a double blow for the Knight Riders as Venkatesh Iyer, who replaced Gurbaz at the crease following his wicket, was also given the marching orders as he was dismissed in the very same over.

Skipper Rana came out to bat and looked to steady the ship. But, SRH found another breakthrough as Karthik Tyagi dismissed Roy for 20 off 19 deliveries.

In came Rinku Singh, who put up a 61-run stand alongside his captain to regain some momentum. But, the pair’s partnership was finally broken thanks to Markram’s spectacular effort on the field.

Big-hitting West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell made 24 off 15 before making his way back to the dugout as he fell prey to Mayank Markande. Compatriot Sunil Naraine followed his teammate back to the stands shortly after as he was dismissed cheaply for just 1 run by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Shardul Thakur was sent back to the pavilion for 8 runs off 6 before SRH managed to scalp Rinku for 46 off 35 balls as T Natarajan struck.

Ankul Roy and Harshit Rana remained unbeaten at the crease at the end of 20 overs as KKR set SRH a target of 172.

