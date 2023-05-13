Fans Roar 'Virat Kohli' Taunts, Leaving LSG Red-Faced in No-Ball Showdown! WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants were taunted by the fans with Virat Kohli chants during the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq had an on-field altercation with Virat Kohli earlier this season during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The heated exchange divides the fans on social media.

The fans taunted LSG with ‘Kohli’ chants when he was returning to the dugout after the strategic time-out during the IPL match on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it all started with an on-field heated exchange between Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq during the second innings of the match. The Afghanistan pacer took it to another level and was also seen in an animated exchange during the post-match formality after RCB earned the points on offer. After that, Kohli was also seen in a verbal exchange with Kyle Mayers before LSG mentor Gambhir ushered the West Indies all-rounder away. But, things took a turn for the worse as Gambhir squared up against Kohli and the spat ensued.

It was not the first instance when Kohli and Gambhir squared up against each other as a few years back in IPL 2013 the duo exchanged heated words when the latter used to play for KKR.

Recently, former England spinner Graeme Swann said that both Kohli and Gambhir are big personalities and they are not going to back down against each other.

“Having playing cricket throughout my life, sometimes emotions do boil over on the field. You know what, it’s good for the league if they do. You should never try and dilute the players so much, that they don’t wear their hearts on their sleeves. One of the reasons why Virat Kohli is Virat Kohli because he is so passionate about his cricket. He is so in your face that it intimidates a lot of players. And yet, there will be some players who will think that it goes too far. Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli will always have their thing going. They are massive personalities, who grew up playing together. So, Gautam is never going to back down to Virat. That made me laugh. I thought it was brilliant," Swann told NDTV.