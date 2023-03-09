WATCH: Steve Smith Becomes Victim of Ravindra Jadeja Once Again in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Flamboyant India off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja once again got the better of premier Australia batter Steve Smith during the fourth Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Smith, who is ranked number 2 batter in ICC Test rankings, has been dismissed thrice by Jadeja in the ongoing series as he has struggled to play a big knock against India in the tough batting conditions.

On Day 1 of the final Test, Jadeja outfoxed Smith in the second over after the Tea break. The Aussie batter looked to steer it on the off-side but missed the line completely as the ball was a bit straight and took the inside edge before hitting the stumps.

Smith worked hard in the second session and showed great resilience against the Indian bowlers to put up a solid 79-run stand with Usman Khawaja to rebuild the Australian innings after a couple of early blows.

The stand-in Australia captain scored 38 runs off 135 balls and managed to frustrate the Indian bowlers in the second session.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the quest to draw the four-match series.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese were present on Day 1, where the two leaders met captains of their respective countries and presented special Test caps to them.

The day began with a returning Mohammed Shami being wayward and conceding eight byes, with Australia electing to bat first on a pitch which had some up-and-down bounce. India were almost given a breakthrough when Umesh Yadav drew the outside edge from Travis Head, but wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat dropped a sitter, adding more to his nightmarish start with gloves.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin pulled India back by dismissing Head for 32. While Shami castled Marnus Labuschagne on the brink of Lunch to give the hosts a physiological advantage.

However, post Lunch, it was the first wicketless session of the series, Khawaja read the conditions well, which were batter-friendly and capitalised on loose deliveries.

