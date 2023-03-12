Watch: Steve Smith Congratulates Virat Kohli After His Gritty Century in Ahmedabad

Virat Kohli scored a gritty century on Sunday to help India take control of the fourth and final Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli ended his century drought in the crucial clash for India in the context to seal a place in World Test Championship final. The batting maestro smacked 186 runs to help India take a crucial 91-run lead after the first innings.

Kohli showed great composure during his 364-ball marathon knock which was laced with 15 fours. It was also Kohli’s highest score against Australia in Test.

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Highlights

Advertisement

The 34-year-old was dismissed at the fag end of the day by Todd Murphy as in the search of a big shot, Kohli launched the ball at deep-mid wicket where Marnus Labuschagne took an easy catch.

The fans inside the stadium gave Kohli a standing ovation while the Australian players including stand-in skipper Steve Smith congratulated him for the big knock.

Day 4 of the fourth Test completely belonged to Kohli as he ended his Test century drought in a productive afternoon session to bring India on the verge of taking the lead against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Kohli got his long-awaited hundred in 241 balls, his second slowest century after his ton against England in the 2012/13 series coming off 289 balls, showing utmost discipline, determination and patience to play a long innings and get India into a strong position.

Advertisement

Also Read | After 1205 days, Virat Kohli took the Helmet Off and Soaked it All in

Kohli showed the copious amount of patience on way to a gritty hundred before changing gears. A supremely fit athlete, Kohli ran 84 singles, 18 doubles and twice he took three runs, including once when he was batting in his 160s. of running between the wickets, he collected 126 of his 186 runs with 15 hits to the fence.

With a lead of 88 at close, India will have to go for the jugular on day five on a track where there is finally some turn and bounce on offer but not something that batters can’t tackle.

However, India need something special from their bowlers on the final day of the match to get the result in their favour.

Get the latest Cricket News here