WATCH: Steve Smith's Controversial Catch to Dismiss Joe Root in 2nd Ashes Test

It is hard to keep Steve Smith away from the thick of the action. The premier Australia skipper displayed his sublime touch with the bat in the first innings of the second Ashes Test by pulling off a sensational century. On day two of the Lord’s Test against England, Smith took the internet by storm by completing a sensational catch to send Joe Root back to the dressing room. Root’s dismissal took place in the 46th over of England’s first innings yesterday.

Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc surprised Root by producing a short delivery which was mistimed by Root and the English batter failed to time his pull shot properly. Smith, who was standing in backward square region, ran towards the ball and completed a mind-boggling catch diving towards his front. However, it turned out to be a controversial one as Smith lost his balance after landing on the ground as the ball popped out after the dive. However, he managed to hold on to the ball with his chest and claimed the catch. Some photos of the catch went viral on social media as some started comparing it to Cameron Green’s catch in WTC final against India.

Smith’s stunning attempt helped the visitors in dismissing Root for just 10 runs.

When the umpire checked the replays, they suggested that Smith got his fingers underneath the ball and the catch was clean.

Root had gotten off the hook earlier in the innings when Cameron Green had bowled a short delivery which the English batter gloved in the hands of wicket keeper Alex Carey. The decision had to be eventually reversed after the highlights revealed Green overstepping the crease.

England had 278 runs and gifted all four of its fallen wickets to Australia without regrets.