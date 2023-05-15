Watch: Steve Smith Pulls Off a Ridiculous One-handed Diving Catch in County Championship

Steve Smith is not just a batting maestro, he’s also a world-class fielder. And he gave a timely reminder of that with a sensational one-handed catch while fielding in the slips for Sussex in the ongoing County Championship Division Two.

Smith has been preparing for the ICC World Test Championship final and the Ashes by representing Sussex in England domestic cricket. He’s yet to hit the peak with the bat having scored 30 and 3 in two innings so far.

Also Read: ‘MSD has Given Enough Hints that This is His last IPL’

Advertisement

However, he’s still managed to hit the headlines thanks to his stunning catch to dismiss Leicestershire allrounder Rehan Ahmed.

After being bowled out for 270 in reply to Sussex’s first innings total of 430, Leicestershire were asked to follow-on.

And Leicestershire found themselves in trouble at 65/4 but recovered to enforce a draw. They made 295/6 with centuries from Wiaan Mulder and Rishi Patel.

Rehan arrived at the crease with his team leading by 27 runs and after managing nine runs, he edged one from right-arm pacer Henry Crocombe towards the right of Smith who was stationed at the second slip.

In the blink of an eye, Smith flew to his right and plucked the catch from behind him, one-handed, to hold onto the ball and end Rehan’s stay.

Smith headed to county cricket after the India tour during which he took part in in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a three-match ODI series.

Also Read: ‘Rinku Showing Different Dimensions of his Batting’

The 33-year-old took over the captaincy after Pat Cummins flew home following the second Test in Delhi to be with his mother who was put in palliative care.

Advertisement

Australia had conceded a 2-0 lead after losing in Nagpur and Delhi before they bounced back to make it 2-1 in Indore. The fourth and final Test ended in a draw.

Smith may have left an impression with his captaincy but with the bat he was far from his best managing a high score of 38 across seven innings he batted during the tour.