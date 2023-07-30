WATCH: Stuart Broad Walks in The Middle For Last Time to Bat in Test Cricket as Australia Players Give Him Guard of Honour

Legendary England paceman Stuart Broad received a guard of honour from the Australian players before the start of the fourth day’s play in the fifth Ashes Test at Kennington Oval. Broad announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday as the ongoing 5th Test is the final match of his illustrious career.

Broad came out to bat in the middle alongside his good friend and bowling partner James Anderson at the start of Day 4. The Australian players waited and gave a guard of honour to Broad to show their respect towards the legendary pacer.

Advertisement

England added just six runs to their total and it was Broad who smashed a six to Mitchell Starc, setting Australia 384 to win the fifth and final Ashes Test.

“I’ve had a love affair with the Ashes my whole life and the thought of being able to bowl my last ball and face my last ball against Australia fills me with joy," he said.

Broad emerged to a standing ovation in the south London sunshine on Sunday, applauded by the tourists as he stepped onto the ground in search of more runs for England on the fourth day.

The home side, in a game they must win to pull level at 2-2, were 389-9 in their second innings overnight — a commanding lead of 377 runs.

Broad, whose highest Test score is 169, was batting with his long-time bowling partner James Anderson. He will finish his career as the second highest-wicket-taking pacer in Test cricket history after his bowling partner James Anderson.

Advertisement

Broad faced the first over delivered by fellow paceman Mitchell Starc, pulling the sixth delivery for a towering six.

But Anderson was out lbw to off-spinner Todd Murphy off the fifth ball of the second over as England were dismissed for 395.