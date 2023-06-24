Watch: Birmingham's Jacob Berthell Grabs One-Handed Stunner During T20 Blast

On the same day when Will Jacks stole the show at the Vitality Blast with five consecutive sixes, Jacob Berthell added another astonishing moment to the standout highlights of the tournament with his athleticism on the field.

During a high-voltage clash between Yorkshire and Birmingham Bears, Berthell grabbed a one-handed stunner, sending a full-house Leeds into a frenzy.

The mesmerising effort came in the 19th over of Yorkshire’s innings when the team needed 38 runs off 10 deliveries to win the game. Considering the urgency of the situation, Yorkshire batter Jordan Thompson tried to clear the boundary through the long-on region off Dan Musley.

But bamboozled by the slower pace of, Thompson ended up losing his wicket to the safe hands of Berthell.

At the moment when Thompson went for a sky-high hit, Berthell seemed to have made up his mind to grab it. The Birmingham fielder followed the trajectory of the ball, sprinting towards his left.

Though the ball was quite far from his reach, Berthell launched a spectacular dive with his left hand at full stretch to complete the catch.

Thompson’s wicket turned out to be a huge blow for Birmingham as the English allrounder looked to be in a destructive mood. He headed back to the pavilion for a 20-ball 34, a knock that comprised two boundaries and as many sixes.